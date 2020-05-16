Day-use and boat launch at Bayou Segnette, East Landing at Chicot to reopen

BATON ROUGE – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of State Parks announce reopenings at two parks – the day-use area and boat launch at Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego, and the East Landing at Chicot State Park near Ville Platte. Both facilities will reopen effective 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 16; they will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. These reopenings will allow more opportunities for recreational fishing for Louisiana residents, until the parks are completely reopened.

Visitors will be able to enter Bayou Segnette State Park through the entrance station and will have access to the boat launch and parking lot and the day-use area, including the picnic areas. The overnight facilities will remain closed to the general public.

Access to Chicot Lake will be available via the East Landing of Chicot State Park. The landing is located off La. Hwy. 106 on Spillway Road.

The gates at each park will close at 6 p.m. daily, and all visitors are expected to be out of the park at that time. Visitors are also reminded to follow the CDC guidelines while using Louisiana State Parks facilities.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.