Day three of early voting in Jefferson Parish; more voting machines to be added to the area

JEFFERSON PARISH – Louisiana is day three into early voting and residents are making the most of the opportunity! People in Jefferson Parish made sure to submit their votes early to ensure their voices were heard. On Friday and Saturday alone, 8,400 residents in Jefferson Parish voted early, that’s 1,400 more than in 2012!



WGNO told the line at Charles B. Odom Sr. Service Center started before 4 a.m. on Monday, despite the effort to arrive early, many residents still had to wait hours. As of now, there are only 31 voting machines in Jefferson Parish – that’s one for every 13,000 people. However, the Register Voter of Jefferson Parish Dennis Dimarco, says 3 more voting machines will be added to the area but that’s the most the parish can allow.



“We can’t really accommodate anymore! Every voting machine must be six feet apart- in a normal election, we could have more because we’d put [the machines] right next to each other with a privacy screen.”

Early voting hours are between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day except Sunday. The last day of early voting in Louisiana is October 27th, 2020.