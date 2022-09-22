NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Family members of both Darren Bridges, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil, and McNeil sat across from each other in court Thursday as attorneys presented evidence to the jury.

Audio from the 911 calls made in the early hours of October 13, 2017, was played, including a call made by Bridges’ girlfriend, who reportedly stated she woke up to a knock at the door and discovered her boyfriend barely clothed and bleeding from the mouth.

An NOPD crime scene technician testified about photos from the scene of the shooting and the physical evidence.

One photo showed a picture of the backpack that prosecutors say Bridges was carrying when he was stopped by McNeil.

Another photo showed items inside the backpack: syringes, about a hundred pills and what investigators believed to be crack cocaine.

Defense attorneys questioned the inventory of the backpack’s contents, arguing that the backpack had been opened after being sealed into evidence.

Right before the jury was shown footage from McNeil’s body-worn camera, a couple of his family members walked out the courtroom.

Jurors were shown the moment McNeil was shot and the commotion to follow.

Footage showed the camera had fallen on McNeil’s side, and several minutes passed before officers discovered him.

Later, the jury was shown footage from the taser McNeil used once he made contact with Bridges.

District Attorney Jason Williams asked the officer who was testifying if the items on Bridges, which prosecutors say appeared to be a set of keys and a gun, matched the keys and gun investigators say were found in Bridge’s apartment.

During cross examination, the defense questioned the use of taser and pointed out that the probes from the taser were attached to the back of the jersey Bridges was said to have been wearing.

The trial will resume Friday morning.