Dangerous travel conditions tonight with dense fog expected

Heads up! Treacherous travel conditions likely overnight across south Louisiana, as dense fog development appears likely.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for all of South Louisiana from 6PM Monday evening until 9AM on Tuesday morning. This advisory may get extended into mid day Tuesday. Expect delays at the airport due to low visibility.

Visibility will drop below 1 mile in many spots overnight, so make sure you’re using extreme caution while driving. Especially over nearby bodies of water, where fog development will be exceptionally dense. Use your low beams and not your bright lights.

 

