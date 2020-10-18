‘Dancing with the Stars’ star Nelly now featured on Budweiser beer cans

WGNO– Rapper Nelly is on this season of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but now you can also see him on Budweiser Limited-Edition beer cans.

Budweiser is releasing limited-edition Nelly tall Boy 25 oz. cans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Country Grammar.” The cans will be exclusively available in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis.

Budweiser said in a statement that the cans would feature notable elements of Nelly’s music career and celebrate his ties to his hometown of St. Louis.

