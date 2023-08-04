COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials have released more details and confirmed the identity of a six-year-old boy who drowned in Northwest Geneva County Sunday.

It started as a fun day, with about 75 children participating in a birthday party, but after a three-hour search for a missing six-year-old Dale County child Sunday, divers located Brantley Griffin’s body in the spring-fed pool at J&J’s place at the springs in coffee springs.

Griffin could not swim and had worn a floatation device throughout the day but did not have it on when he was found.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says, “And had on some floating devices earlier but did not have them when he was found. A lot of children there, a lot of activity there. Again more activity you have on there. It’s very easy to lose your child briefly and can lead to something like this.”

Brantley was last seen in a playground area close to a wooded area. Initially, Sheriff Helms and numerous state and local agencies thought the child may have been in the woods or possibly even abducted.

Helms says “We were satisfied we were able to accomplish our mission yesterday which was to give the family closure one way or another. There was no patting on the back. There was just a lot of solemn men and women leaving the scene.”

The business owners would not allow the media on their property and refused to answer questions.

Sheriff Helms says most of the investigators involved in the search have children themselves, and that only compounds the tragedy as they search for the victim.

“You got officers working the scene have children and grandchildren. You got volunteers over there and everyone there wants to reunite a child with a family,” according to the sheriff.

The deceased boy’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.