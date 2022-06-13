BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — District Attorney John Belton of Lincoln and Union parishes said the FBI has more information for him this week regarding the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Louisiana State Police custody in 2019. This comes as Belton announces his bid for Attorney General.

Belton said he is to meet with the FBI Wednesday to have investigation files from the Ronald Greene case turned over to him. He would not comment on specific charges he would bring – but expects to move quickly once he has all the information.

“Once I get that information I will move and ask for a special grand jury like I’ve promised,” Belton said.

This could mean criminal charges for the troopers involved in the incident. Body camera video shows Greene being violently beaten by troopers despite reports stating Greene obtained his injuries from a car crash.

Recent testimony in the House Special Committee to Investigate the Death of Ronald Greene revealed the governor’s office viewed body camera video from Trooper John Clary where Greene is shown being beaten months before Belton did. State Police did not turn over the video to Belton until April of 2021 – when the governor’s office had viewed it in the fall of 2020. Belton said the reason behind the delay in evidence being turned over to him causes him great concern.

“That’s the big question and I think that’s part of the reason why State Police are under investigation,” Belton said.

He also said he is in full support of the Department of Justice announcing their patterns and practice investigation into the State Police.

Amid this investigation, Belton has announced he is running for Attorney General. With 30 years of prosecuting experience, he hopes to uphold the law and work to reduce crime in Louisiana. The no-party Black district attorney said his key goal is to get more kids graduating from school to reduce crime rates.

When asked if he would partake in the kind of litigation the current Attorney General carries, Belton had this to say:

“The Attorney General’s office should not be involved in policy-making. We execute the law, we follow the law, and we apply the law,” Belton said.

The election for Attorney General will take place in the fall of 2023.