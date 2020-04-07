CVS Health opens pop-up pharmacy near Morial Convention Center

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – CVS Health teams up with state and local health officials to provide medical resources to help New Orleans fight the COVID-19 outbreak. CVS, along with Gov. John Bel Edwards administration and Mayor Latoya Cantrell, announces a temporary CVS pharmacy to support operations inside the Morial Convention Center.

The state has set up the convention center as a 1,000 bed coronavirus facility designed to ease the strain on New Orleans area hospitals preparing to treat an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients.

The pop up pharmacy is located off-site near the Convention Center. A group of 26 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will assist with providing maintenance medication and offering counseling for COVID-19 patients who do not require a ventilator or ICU and have been transferred from New Orleans area hospitals to the convention center.

The pop up pharmacy will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is not open to the public.