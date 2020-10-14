Cut Off man killed in crash with harbor police car

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA — Louisiana State Police troopers say a man was killed in a car crash that also involved a Port Fourchon Harbor Police SUV.

The crash happened a little after 6:00 in the morning on October 14 on Hwy 3162, just west of Hwy 1 in Lafourche Parish.

According to troopers, 50-year-old Benjamin Wood of Cut Off was driving west on Hwy 3162 in a Mitsubishi Mirage when the car crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming Chevy Tahoe. Troopers say the Tahoe was a fully marked Port Fourchon Harbor Police SUV.

Troopers say Wood was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe, according to troopers, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

As usual, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, and those results are pending.

State Police Troop C handled the investigation and released the following statement.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death. Louisiana State Police Troop C

So far this year, troopers say that there have been a total of 25 fatal crashes in Troop C, which included five parishes, resulting in 27 deaths.