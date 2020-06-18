Customs seizes fake “designer” masks in NOLA

New Orleans – More than one thousand counterfeit, coronavirus face masks, with logos bearing the names of prestigious fashion designers, have been confiscated at the Port of New Orleans.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have announced the seizure of 1,208 counterfeit designer masks bearing Burberry, Supreme, and Gucci logos. Another shipment of 990 counterfeit masks with fake Chanel logos were seized in Shreveport.

According to CBP, the knock-off masks were shipped from China and Vietnam and were discovered in consignment facilities at the Port of New Orleans and the Port of Shreveport.

In a statement, Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans Director, said the “significance of these seizures is two-fold.”

“On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce… (And) by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously. ”