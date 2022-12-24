HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for your help identifying a man they believe may have intentionally set a fire in a heavily-occupied Walmart in Hammond.

It happened Christmas Eve around 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street.

Investigators say a fire sparked in the paint aisle of the store. Customers utilized fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Through surveillance of the store, an unidentified man in a dark colored hoodie, light-colored pants, khaki shoes and black beanie was deemed as a suspect. He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored Ford F-150.

If you know who this man is you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.