CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police have arrested man on charges he raped a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the sexual assaults took place during a period of six months, between late October and through April, 2021.

42-year-old Torres Reyes was charged with three counts of second-degree rape, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of oral sexual battery, and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He was booked at the Acadia Parish jail facility and has a bond of $310K, police said.