NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wrapping up the first week of Jazz Fest crowds are out in full swing on Sunday (April 30th).

Although people are soaking up the music, food and fun, there is still one thing troubling festival goers.

This year the the festival decided to go cashless and many are confused by the change. The change has led lines to food and drinks to become even longer and in come cases those behind the booths are having to guide customers on how you use their cards.

Historically long lines at the festival are typical and although the new cashless system has proven to be frustrating, people say it won’t keep them from coming.

