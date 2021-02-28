Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York. A former aide’s allegations that Gov. Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have spurred calls for an investigation — and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has rejected a plan announced by an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to team up with the state’s chief judge in choosing an independent lawyer to investigate claims of sexual harassment against the embattled governor.

Cuomo’s special counsel said his administration asked James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, to jointly select an independent lawyer to review the claims of sexual harassment.

But James rejected the proposal and said the job should be hers alone.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately comment.

The calls for an investigation into Cuomo’s workplace behavior intensified after a second former employee of his administration went public Saturday with claims she had been harassed by the governor.