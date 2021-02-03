Zachary PD: Suspect admits to having a “big amount of marijuana”

Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department recently executed a traffic stop to remember.

The driver of the vehicle “admitted to Officer Milligan that he had a “big” amount of Marijuana in his vehicle,” according to the Zachary Police Department.

The driver’s name is DeAngelo Barnes and officers were able to locate these items during the traffic stop:

  • One stolen Glock 26
  • One Century Arms VSKA
  • 484 grams (approx. one pound) of Marijuana

All of those items were found inside the vehicle.

Along with receiving a traffic citation, Barnes is facing these charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm with CDS

