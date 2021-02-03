Zachary PD: Suspect admits to having a “big amount of marijuana”

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department recently executed a traffic stop to remember.
The driver of the vehicle “admitted to Officer Milligan that he had a “big” amount of Marijuana in his vehicle,” according to the Zachary Police Department.
The driver’s name is DeAngelo Barnes and officers were able to locate these items during the traffic stop:
- One stolen Glock 26
- One Century Arms VSKA
- 484 grams (approx. one pound) of Marijuana
All of those items were found inside the vehicle.
Along with receiving a traffic citation, Barnes is facing these charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm with CDS