Zachary PD: Suspect admits to having a “big amount of marijuana”

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department recently executed a traffic stop to remember.

The driver of the vehicle “admitted to Officer Milligan that he had a “big” amount of Marijuana in his vehicle,” according to the Zachary Police Department.

The driver’s name is DeAngelo Barnes and officers were able to locate these items during the traffic stop:

One stolen Glock 26

One Century Arms VSKA

484 grams (approx. one pound) of Marijuana

All of those items were found inside the vehicle.

Along with receiving a traffic citation, Barnes is facing these charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm with CDS