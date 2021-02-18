Zachary PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Kylan Givens was shot and killed on Sunday, February 7.

The suspect in this murder is Jeffery Neff (pictured).

According to the Zachary Police Department, Givens “is accused of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of a restraining order, and stalking.”

ZPD describes the ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect this way:

Black male

Approximately 6’2” tall

Weighs approximately 320 pounds

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2019 Denali truck.

Neff owns an SUV fitting that description.

ZPD asks that “if you see Jeffery Neff, do not approach him.”

If you know where Jeffrey Neff is located, please call the Zachary Police Department immediately at 225-654-1921, call 911, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.