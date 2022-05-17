ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Zachary is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles (under the age of 13) and six counts of the sexual abuse of animals.

According to an arrest report, 74-year-old Harvey J. Landry was under investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after Google first reported Landry’s actions as suspicious on November 10, 2020.

Authorities say Yahoo also reported Landry to NCMEC for suspicious online behavior on September 23,2021.

Officials say that after investigating Landry’s online behavior, they discovered dozens of shocking pornographic photographs depicting children and animals as well as online conversations that alluded to the molestation of juveniles.

Landry’s bond amount has yet to be set.