LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville man was arrested after an incident in a Lafayette business involving a 3-year-old child, authorities said.

Andrew Panday, 63, of Youngsville, was arrested on one count of attempted kidnapping and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to Lafayette Police.

According to LPD spokesperson Robin Green, at around 11:30 a.m. Monday officers arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road regarding an alleged attempted kidnapping.

Police said a 3-year-old victim was inside of the business with his mother and while inside, Panday engaged in conversation with the victim.

“The suspect then reached over, picked up the victim and attempted to exist out of the business’ entrance/exit doors. The mother of the victim noticed what was going on and yelled at the suspect. The suspect put the victim down and left the area,” Green said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him without incident, authorities said.

