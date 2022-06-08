MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Metro Narcotics Unit agents conducted arrest warrants for 45-year-old James Randall Humphries and 46-year-old Rachel Amy Franks at a residence on the 200 block of Sherrouse Street. As agents arrived at the location, they noticed Franks exiting the premises.

Franks was immediately placed under arrest and agents searched her purse, locating a loaded syringe containing methamphetamine, methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana. According to authorities, Franks gave verbal consent for agents to search the residence.

Agents went on to find suboxone, methamphetamine, and marijuana inside Franks’ room. Inside the residence, authorities made contact with Humphries and placed him under arrest.

Franks and Humphries were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Humphries was charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Drug Conspiracy.

Franks was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Drug Conspiracy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Franks’ bond was set at $15,000 and Humphries’ bond was set at $50,000.