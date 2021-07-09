Wrongful death lawsuit underway, against Louisiana State Police

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Family members of Erroll Johnson of West Monroe have filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana State Police in regards to his in-custody death that took place in July of 2020.

Johnson was wanted for the Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper. After the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Johnson and the trooper exchanged fire. Johnson then fled the scene, leading authorities on a manhunt until he was found at a hotel in Monroe, and later died of his injuries after another shoot out with authorities.

Court documents state the suit is being filed because of “the vicious killing by several Louisiana State Police troopers of Erroll Johnson”.

The report also states the trooper that made the initial traffic stop is an officer that has a record of excessive force. However, the court documents do not state the officer’s name.

Allegations in the report state the trooper fired his weapon at Johnson first and that Johnson never brandished a weapon when the initial traffic stop was conducted. Also, the report states Johnson had every intention of turning himself in to authorities.

More information is expected to be released in this case soon, we will update this story as that information becomes available.

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The hunt for a man wanted for the attempted murder of a Louisiana State Trooper has come to an end.

According to Louisiana State Police, LSP, and the United States Marshals Service began investigating 31-year-old Erroll Johnson after the attempted murder of a Trooper on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, investigators learned that Johnson was at a motel in Monroe. On Wednesday morning, around 1 AM, Troopers arrived at the motel to arrest Johnson. When Troopers tried to take Johnson into custody, Johnson refused and began shooting at Troopers. Troopers returned fire and as a result, Johnson was shot.

Louisiana State Police says that despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Around 12:00 Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. An LSP Trooper attempted to stop 31-year-old Erroll Johnson for a traffic violation. The LSP Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before Johnson stopped and exited the car with a firearm. Johnson and the trooper exchanged gunfire and Johnson escaped on foot and is currently at large.

Louisiana State Police Press Release:

In the early morning hours of July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. This incident involved a Trooper from LSP Troop F in Monroe.

The preliminary investigation revealed a LSP Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 for a traffic violation. The driver of the Toyota, identified as 31-year-old Erroll Johnson, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm. After exiting his vehicle, Johnson and a Trooper exchanged gunfire; however, Johnson was able to escape on foot and currently remains at large.

During the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

The Louisiana State Police has secured an arrest warrant for Errol Johnson for attempted second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming in contact with him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.