NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Marigny Street near N. Rampart St.

The NOPD tweeted that the female victim suffered a graze wound to the arm.

The incident was reported at 10:33 a.m. and confirmed at 10:52 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.