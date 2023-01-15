NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a female victim wounded in the St. Bernard-area Saturday (Jan. 14th).

According to reports, the shooting happened at the intersection of Senate and Gibson Streets around 10:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman was found with at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital by private conveyance.

At this time there are no updates on her condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

