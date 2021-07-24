Woman wounded after two separate drivers open fire on her vehicle with a juvenile in the Irish Channel

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Laurel Street near the intersection of Philip Street in the Irish Channel.

The call came in at approximately 2:25 p.m., and upon arrival officers found an injured woman along with an uninjured juvenile. According the report, the victim was driving northbound on Laurel Street when a male driver of a SUV got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the victim.  

A second male driver of another car got out his vehicle and started shooting at the victim as well. 

An initial report showed a 25-year-old female victim, who was hospitalized with a graze wound to her back.

No additional details are currently available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News