Woman wounded after two separate drivers open fire on her vehicle with a juvenile in the Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Laurel Street near the intersection of Philip Street in the Irish Channel.

The call came in at approximately 2:25 p.m., and upon arrival officers found an injured woman along with an uninjured juvenile. According the report, the victim was driving northbound on Laurel Street when a male driver of a SUV got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the victim.

A second male driver of another car got out his vehicle and started shooting at the victim as well.

An initial report showed a 25-year-old female victim, who was hospitalized with a graze wound to her back.

No additional details are currently available.