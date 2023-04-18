OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Officials say a Louisiana woman is lucky to be alive after several rounds of gunfire were fired into her home late Monday night.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Pavy Rd.

The SLPSO says a 37-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her elbow. She was transported to Lafayette General.

Authorities say her home sustained 94 bullet entries.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.

