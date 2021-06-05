Woman wanted in possible connection with missing Hammond man

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a female in an on-going missing persons investigation.

Thirty-year-old Christie “BeBe” McKnight is wanted on an outstanding warrant for Obstruction of Justice related to an ongoing investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance and continued absence of Jonathan Tucker, a Hammond man who has been missing since September 2020.

McKnight has been entered into a national database as a wanted person and it is believed she has fled to the State of Texas, possibly the Houston/Katy, Texas area.

Anyone with information as to McKnight’s whereabouts should contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032 or Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.