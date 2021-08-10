Woman wanted for stealing Kia from CBD parking garage, NOPD reports

The NOPD has released surveillance images of a woman they suspect stole an automobile from a downtown parking garage on Aug. 2. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has released surveillance images of a woman they suspect stole an automobile from a downtown parking garage on Aug. 2.

According to the report, at around 9:53 p.m. the suspect entered The Odeon’s parking garage located in the 1100 block of Girod Street. Security video captured the subject pulling on car door handles before she entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle – an orange 2021 Kia Soul bearing Mississippi license plate #HAU7562.



Security camera images of a woman suspected of stealing a Kia Soul from The Odeon’s parking garage on Aug. 2.

The suspect then allegedly stole the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.