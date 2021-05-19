Woman wanted for questioning in New Orleans East homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for a woman who may possess information vital to the investigation of a homicide earlier this month.

Darrion Variste (Photo: NOPD)

The homicide took place at the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane on May 6.

Through investigation, the NOPD believes 26-year-old Darrion Variste is a person of interest in this incident.

Variste is not currently wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.