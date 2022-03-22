NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Coming up on what will be two years since a woman was fatally shot in New Orleans East, police have announced what could be a new development in the case.

On Tuesday, March 22, detectives identified 22-year-old Oliska Mcneil as a person of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation of a homicide.

The shooting dates back to June 13, 2020, when police responded to the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road shortly before 10 p.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a woman who had been shot in the chest.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Who shot the woman remains a mystery in the case.

Police emphasize that Mcneil is not wanted on any criminal charges at this time. However, detectives believe she could have vital information related to the case and wish to interview her.

Anyone with any information on the shooting or Mcneil’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Cold Case Det. Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.