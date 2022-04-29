CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A woman wanted for robbery in New Orleans was captured in St. Bernard Parish, Sheriff James Pohlmann announced on Friday.

According to a statement from the SBSO, 28-year-old Louisnique Ceasar was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Prison.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday after deputies learned from NOPD that Caesar could be in the St. Bernard Parish area.

An investigation by both the NOPD and SBSO led detectives to conduct a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Paris Road in Chalmette. Police stopped a red Honda Crossover believed to be driven by Caesar.

After conducting a criminal history check, detectives were able to confirm Caeser’s identity along with multiple outstanding warrants out of New Orleans and Gretna.

Police also recovered an unloaded .9mm SIG magazine from the car.

Caesar faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm, along with several traffic violations.