Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.

Police say 27-year-old Clarionta K. Jones is wanted for charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an incedent in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.

We’re told that around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the unidentified victim was standing near their parked car with seven other people nearby when a woman, later identified as Jones, passed the group of people.

The victim reportedly asked Jones to return something of theirs, which is when detectives say Jones pulled out gun and began firing shots at the group of people. The suspect then ran away. No one was injured in the exchange.

Police say Jones will be charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and a single count of illegal use of a weapon. Anyone who knows where Jones is or who has any information regarding the incident is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111 or clicking here.

