NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking for a woman who is accused of setting fire to a store in the Marigny on Saturday, July 1.

Officials with the NOPD said 42-year-old Chante Galman reportedly entered a business in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue with a crowbar and flammable liquid and shoved a 22-year-old man against a wall demanding money.

Reports show Galman then allegedly smashed items and windows inside the business before setting it and some items on fire and running away from the scene.

Galman is wanted on unknown charges.

