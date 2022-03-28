NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is wanted in New Orleans after police say she stabbed someone during an argument.

NOPD reports an arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Gail Jenkins Barard for the incident that occurred on March 25.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, detectives say Barard was engaged in a verbal argument in front of the victim’s house in the 2400 block of Annette Street. When the victim asked her to leave the home, Barard reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm.

Other details of the incident, including the victim’s gender, were not immediately available.

When located, NOPD says Barard will be arrested on a single charge of aggravated battery.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information on the incident or Barard’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.