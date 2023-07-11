LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — The St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting Monday, July 10.

Deputies say at 5:50 a.m., a shooting happened on North Sugar Ridge Drive in LaPlace. A woman reported she was driving on the street when unknown subjects started shooting at her car before leaving the area.

The victim says she was not hurt but her car was heavily damaged by gunfire. Through investigation, deputies were able to identify the possible vehicle of interest which is a Kia SUV.

Photo: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, or the Criminal Investigations Division (Det. Carolina Pineda) at 504-3840.

