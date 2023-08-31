NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in New Orleans East early Thursday, Aug. 31 left a woman hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened around 3:52 a.m. in the 8000 block of Bass Street.

Responding officers said a woman was located on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

