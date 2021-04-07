Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Freret Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports received at about 4:54 p.m. shows a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been transported from the scene via EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

In an unrelated incident earlier in the day, the NOPD reports a non-fatal shooting in the 4700 block of Demontluzin Street.

No additional information is available on either shooting at this time.