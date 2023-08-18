NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood Friday morning.

According to officers, they were alerted of shots fired in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive around 6:59 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

