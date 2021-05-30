Woman succumbs to multiple wounds following shooting in Gretna

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD was called to a homicide that occurred just before midnight on Saturday in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.

At approximately 11:03 p.m., the NOPD responded to a shooting and found an adult female suffering with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was travelling riverbound on Franklin Ave. when another vehicle pulled up and began shooting in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Aaron Harrelson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.