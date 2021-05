NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 7000 block of Read Boulevard in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Seventh District deputies responded to a report of shots fired at around 5:25 a.m..

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim suffering from what they are reporting as an “undetermined number of gunshot wounds.”

The victim was transported the hospital where she later died.

No further information is currently available.