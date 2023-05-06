NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is in federal custody after robbing a Chase bank in the Seventh Ward.

According to reports, the robbery happened in the 1400 block of North Broad Street Friday (May 5th) when a woman handed a bank teller a note demanding $500 cash.

The teller complied and the suspect tried fleeing the scene before she was detained by bank security.

The robbery remains under investigation.

