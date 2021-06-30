Woman stabbed to death in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide in the 1300 block of Ames Boulevard in Marrero, La., on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., JPSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and found a woman fatally wounded after suffering multiple lacerations from what would appear to be a knife.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.