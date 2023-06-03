Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing incident in the Lower Ninth Ward on Saturday, June 3rd.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident happened at the intersection of Gordon St. and Urquhart St. around 5:30 a.m.

According to reports, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect. At some point the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the woman in the back before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on her condition at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.