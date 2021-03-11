Woman sought in Slidell murder

SLIDELL, La. — An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Victoria Gabrielle Taylor who is allegedly connected to the killing of an adult male in the 200 block of Brownswitch Road in Slidell on Sunday.

The man, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital, and ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

During the investigation, STPSO detectives learned the victim’s girlfriend was responsible for the shooting.

Taylor told detectives she shot the victim in self-defense during a physical altercation, but evidence obtained through the course of the investigation proved that claim to be false.

Subsequently, detectives have secured a warrant for Taylor’s arrest for one count of L.R.S. 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Taylor, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Taylor is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.