NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are dead after back-to-back shootings an hour apart on Thursday, July 7.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Villere Street. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened in the 7000 block of Salem Drive around 8:00 p.m. At the scene, NOPD officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

Detectives are in the process of gathering a possible suspect or motive. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

