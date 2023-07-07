NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are dead after back-to-back shootings an hour apart on Thursday, July 7.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Villere Street. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second shooting happened in the 7000 block of Salem Drive around 8:00 p.m. At the scene, NOPD officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both victims’ identities have not been released at this time.
Detectives are in the process of gathering a possible suspect or motive. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
Latest Posts:
- 17 people taken to hospital during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
- Road testing the new all-electric Rolls Royce
- Campsites found in Pennsylvania manhunt for escaped ‘survivalist’ prisoner
- Smith wins individual title at LIV London, falls just short of team win
- Schumer calls for investigation into Prime energy drink created by YouTube stars Logan Paul, KSI
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.