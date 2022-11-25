NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.

According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 4100 block of North Robertson Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 25) for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds.

We’re told the victim was declared dead at the scene by EMS. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Other details regarding a suspect or potential motive were not available in the early reports of the shooting, which has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NOPD and is being led by Homicide Detective Mary Lou Agustin is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300.