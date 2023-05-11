Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was shot and killed on South I-10 Service Road in the New Orleans East area on Thursday, May 11.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened around 9:01 a.m. at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road.

Investigators confirmed the shooting at 9:10 a.m. They discovered that a woman had been shot and declared her dead at the scene.

Details about her name and age were not released.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.



