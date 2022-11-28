NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting near the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Street early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the scene inside a parking lot and found the victim, a 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

