NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was left wounded after police say she was shot in New Orleans’ Tremè neighborhood on Monday (Feb. 13).

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Dumaine Street.

Detectives say the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to her body and arrived at the hospital in a private car. Her age and medical condition were not disclosed.

Other details regarding the shooting, including a possible suspect and motive, were unavailable in the early reports of the incident.

Police to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.