NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 1 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street.

We’re told an adult female victim was found with a gunshot wound in a car at the scene. The victim was later pronounced dead.

In an update following the shooting, the NOPD confirmed a two-year-old child was also found in the backseat of the car. Although the child’s gender and relation to the woman were not disclosed, we’re told the toddler was unharmed.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

