NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Right at 3 p.m., the NOPD issued a report on a shooting in the Seventh Ward.

The NOPD reports that a shooting in the 2000 block of Frenchmen Street has left one woman wounded.

The woman reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information is available at this time.

The NOPD assures more details to follow.

