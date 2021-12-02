Woman shot in Pines Village, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a shooting in Pines Village that left a woman injured.

Shortly after 6:30, NOPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of Babylon Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive in this incident.

This investigation follows an announcement by NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson stating that violent crime was on the rise in the city. According to NOPD, there have been 194 homicides in the city in 2021.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.